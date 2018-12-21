It’s time to celebrate! Here are restaurants open on Christmas Day in the Midlands

It’s officially Christmas weekend eve and soon we’ll all be exchanging presents and delicious goodies under the tree.
If you want to spend the day out in the streets with your loved ones, it’s important to know what’s on the menu.
Thankfully there are quite a few restaurants open in the Midlands on Christmas Day.
Here are some of the places you can stop by as you head out to see some holiday lights or catch a movie at the theater.
When: 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., Christmas Day
There will be a special three-course menu and a special “holiday surf and turf” menu for the holidays. The three-course menu has some of the classics such as chicken breast, shrimp, mashed potatoes and cheesecake. However, it’d be best to hurry and make your reservations because spots are filling up quickly.
When: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Christmas Day
You can find the menu for this restaurant located within DoubleTree on their site. There will also be an open bar, so you can enjoy an adult beverage with your Christmas meal.
When: Breakfast will be served from 6:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., after which the dinner menu will be served until business dies down, Christmas Day.
This is another hotel restaurant located within Columbia’s Marriott Hotel that has plenty of casual and fine-dining options, depending on your mood. You can find the full menu here.
When: 11 a.m. to midnight
This local pub is always open for the holidays and this year is no exception. Order enough beers and spiced eggnog for your party as you celebrate your time together.
When: 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
You can dine-in, carry out or even have your food delivered at this local Chinese spot. Have everything from delicious dumplings to Kung Pao Chicken. You can find the full menu on the restaurant’s site.
When: 5 p.m. to midnight
Not only can you stop by for some of the best beer Christmas Day, but the night before too. For all the adults in your group, be sure to stop by to enjoy some laughs, drinks and live music.
When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Have some authentic Indian cuisine at this restaurant. The restaurant offers a daily “all you can eat” buffett so feel free to try everything. You can find the full menu on the restaurant’s site.
When: 3 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Play some shuffleboard and enjoy drinks with your friends and family (you’ll probably want to leave the little ones at home, though).
When: 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Then there are, of course, a few chain restaurants that will be open for the holiday including: Waffle House, IHOP, Shoney’s, Golden Corral, Buffalo Wild Wings, Denny’s and Panda Express.
If you don’t want to leave the house, you could also order food to come right to your door. Although you might want to order on Christmas Eve and save the leftovers for the next day. These are just a few popular chain places that will be delivering during the holidays:
- Jimmy John’s — Check individual location closings here; CLOSED Christmas Day
- Domino’s — Hours vary by location Christmas Eve; CLOSED Christmas Day
- Pizza Hut — Hours vary by location Christmas Eve; CLOSED Christmas Day
- Papa John’s — 11 a.m. to midnight, Christmas Eve; CLOSED Christmas Day
- Marco’s Pizza — 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., Christmas Eve; CLOSED Christmas Day
- Mellow Mushroom — 11 a.m. to 1 a.m., Christmas Eve; CLOSED Christmas Day
- Tea Pot Chinese Restaurant — 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
Know another restaurant that’ll be open that’s not mentioned? Let us know by e-mailing bsaunders@islandpacket.com.
