A procrastinator’s guide to the holidays: 3 tips, ideas to finish your Christmas list

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, whether you have your shopping done or not.
Some of you have probably been in the holiday spirit for weeks, awash in decorations and ugly Christmas sweaters. But for many classic holiday procrastinators (and you know who you are), there’s just one thing missing: the presents!
Don’t worry. There’s still at least a little bit of time left to make sure you get it right.
Here are some tips and ideas for any and everyone who needs a little help to wrap up their Christmas list:
1. Find the stores open on Christmas Eve (and Day)
If you’re truly waiting until the last possible moment, you’ll need to know which stores are open.
Here are some of the stores open Christmas Eve and/or Christmas Day:
- Target — Open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. (or 11 p.m., depending on the location) Christmas Eve; CLOSED Christmas Day
- Walmart — Open Midnight to 6 p.m Christmas Eve; CLOSED Christmas Day
- Best Buy — Open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m,. Christmas Eve; CLOSED Christmas Day
- Costco — Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Christmas Eve; CLOSED Christmas Day
- Sam’s Club — Open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., Christmas Eve; CLOSED Christmas Day
- Walgreens — Open until midnight (and select 24-hour locations), Christmas Eve; Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (and select 24-hour locations), Christmas Day
- CVS — Open normal 24 hours (or select locations will be open until 10 p.m.), Christmas Eve; Open normal 24 hours (or select locations will be open until 10 p.m.), Christmas Day
- Family Dollar — Open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Christmas Eve; Open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Christmas Day
2. Shop Local
If you find yourself running out of ideas for your in-laws, parents or friends who live out-of-town, why not give a present that reminds them of the Palmetto State?
South Carolina has plenty of Southern comforts and goodies that set it apart. Here are a few of them.
- A homesick South Carolina candle — $29.95
- Blenheim Ginger Ale — $26 (24-pack)
- Anson Mills’ Carolina Gold Rice Grits — Can find prices on Anson Mills’ website.
- Two Brothers Jerky — Prices range from $8.33 to $24.95
- Congaree Milling Co. — Prices for grits, corn meal, flour are on Congaree Milling Co.’s website.
And speaking of South Carolina-centric presents, you can’t enjoy one salty treat a bit easier.
For Clemson and Gamecocks fans, there are also plenty of gift ideas in the number of fan shops out there.
You can also gift a piece of South Carolina history by buying an authentic Sweetgrass basket from the Charleston City Market.
3. Celebrate with all the “12 Days of Deals”
Have you been waiting to get the rest of your presents until the next paycheck comes?
First of all, same here.
Secondly, there are a number of stores, both in-store and online, that know we’ve been waiting.
Retailers such as Amazon, Ulta, Sephora, Walmart and Target are having some of the best deals a week before Christmas.
You can get a number of presents for half the usual price with some of these deals.
Then, if all else fails, you can always give the gift of choice by sending an e-gift card or gift card in-person.
