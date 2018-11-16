Get your credit cards out: Here are some amazing Black Friday deals in Myrtle Beach

Not only will we have Thanksgiving with turkey, dressing and cranberry sauce to look forward to next week, but shoppers will be out full force for Black Friday.
There are a number of stores that will have their doors open — some as early as Thanksgiving Day — along with plenty of deals to help you check off items on your Christmas list.
One WalletHub study found the retailers that have the best Black Friday deals by average discount percentage.
The list includes:
- Belk — 68.91 percent
- JCPenny — 65.13 percent
Stage — 62.08 percent
Kohl’s — 60.76 percent
New York & Company — 54.52 percent
Payless ShoeSource — 50.34 percent
Dick’s Sporting Goods — 49.94 percent
Macy’s — 48.74 percent
Fred Meyer — 45.30 percent
So if you want the best deals around, you’ll definitely want to visit one of those stores. We also compiled a list of some of the best deals based on Black Friday ads:
Belk — $20 Amazon Dot; $25 Google Home Mini; $179 Nest Home thermostat; Open Thanksgiving Day, 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.; Reopens 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday
JCPenny — 80 percent off jewelry; Pot and pan sets around $30-$50; Open 2 p.m., Thanksgiving Day
Target — $20 Amazon Dot, Open Thanksgiving Day 5 p.m. to 1 a.m., Thanksgiving Day;, Reopens 7 a.m., Friday
Walmart — $99 Google Hub with $10 VUDU credit and a six-month subscription to YouTube Red/TV and Open 6 p.m., Thanksgiving Day
Kohl’s — $399.99 Xbox One with $120 Kohl’s Cash; $329.99 Nintendo Switch with $90 Kohl’s Cash; Open 5 p.m., Thanksgiving Day
Best Buy — $599 Surface Pro 6; $329.99 128 GB iPad (wireless); Open 5 p.m. Thanksgiving Day
Sears — $89.99 Three-piece luggage set; $99 Hoover vacuum; 80 percent off jewelry; Open 6 p.m. to midnight, Thanksgiving Day; Reopens 6 a.m., Friday
And then if you’re in the mood to keep shopping...
Tanger Outlets — Open 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22
Coastal Grand Mall — Open 6 a.m., Black Friday, Nov. 23 (There will also be a special “Ready, Set, Shop Black Friday” complete with a “selfie station,” giveaways, and DJ)
The Market Common — Open 8 a.m., Black Friday, Nov. 23
Barefoot Landing — Open 10 a.m., Black Friday, Nov. 23
Broadway at the Beach — Open 10 a.m., Black Friday, Nov. 23
Reporter’s Note: Fred Meyer and Stage were also listed in the WalletHub study, but they do not have locations in South Carolina. Additionally, Macy’s does not offer a location in the Myrtle Beach area.
