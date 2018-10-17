8 Hilton Head, Bluffton resorts named best in the South — but this popular one wasn’t

Surprise, surprise. Hilton Head made it onto Condé Nast Traveler’s Reader’s Choice list once again.
Not only is the island No. 1 according to Americans, but a number of Hilton Head resorts made it among the top 30 list of best resorts in the South.
Condé Nast Traveler creates its own survey and encourages readers to fill it out online for the chance to win an all-expense paid trip to a select location.
The winners are then announced and published in the October issue.
This year, Disney’s Hilton Head Resort didn’t make the list and was replaced by The Beach House, A Holiday Inn Resort.
Last year Disney’s resort made No. 23 on the Readers Choice list and was even named the best resort in South Carolina.
The travel magazine’s review for the resort raved about its “world-class wildlife” and wrote, “This Disney outpost in the central region of Hilton Head Island removes the kitsch but amps up the family-friendly.”
The Beach House’s proximity to the beach and two amazing restaurant options could factor as to why the resort beat out the classic Disney resort.
Don’t count Bluffton out, though. At least two resorts from the town also made the list and even beat out a couple of the Hilton Head resorts.
Hilton Head is, of course, a golfer’s paradise, but there are a number of restaurants, shops and beaches that make visitors want to come again and again.
TripAdvisor reviews for the winning Beaufort County resorts show why people pick Hilton Head and Bluffton as the best vacation destinations.
One TripAdvisor user wrote about The Inn & Club at Harbour Town, “I reserve reviews for exceptional experiences at hotels or restaurants ... My wife and I recently spent 3 nights at this hotel. We were strolling the grounds around Harbour Town a few years back and happened to pass by it. The quiet surrounding, the landscaping, and the fountains told me we must stay there at some point ... They were there to serve you. We were asked when would be the best time for housekeeping in the morning and the desired time for turndown service. That is a great idea. I could go on and on, but just know you will be pleased with your stay.”
Here’s a peek at the Beaufort County vacation spots readers deemed the best of the best in the South:
The Inn & Club at Harbour Town (No. 5)
Sonesta Resort (No. 6)
Montage Palmetto Bluff (No. 9)
Palmetto Dunes (No. 12)
Westin Hilton Head Resort (No. 13)
Hilton Head Marriott (No. 24)
Omni Hilton Head (No. 26)
Beach House, a Holiday Inn Resort (No. 27)
Other South Carolina resorts also made the list:
- The Sanctuary Hotel on Kiawah Island
- Wild Dunes Resort on Isle of Palms
The Beach Club at Charleston Harbor Resort & Marina in Charleston
There were also some winners from across the border in Georgia:
- The Lodge on Little St. Simmons Island
- Greyfield Inn on Cumberland Island
- The Cloister on Sea island
- The Barnsley Resort in Adairsville
- Jekyll Island Club Resort
- The Westin on Jekyll Island
The Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort & Spa
