11 Lowcountry fall festivals will help you make the most of the season

Ah, fall — the time of the year where we can finally watch the leaves turn colors, drink hot apple cider or hot chocolate on a chilly day and prepare for the holidays with sweaters and flannel.
Well ... maybe not so much here in Beaufort County, where we have beautiful beach weather through October and November. But even if we don’t have the changing leaves, there are plenty of festivals that go hand in hand with the season.
Whether you’re a foodie and want to try some delicious shrimp or want to sit back and listen to some jazz, these festivals will help you celebrate autumn (and this list is in chronological order, so mark your calendars!):
Bluffton
1. Historic Bluffton Arts and Seafood Festival
The annual art festival celebrates the best two parts of the Lowcountry: Delicious, fresh seafood and the creative people who make up the region’s culture.
Where: Calhoun Street in Old Town Bluffton
When: Through Oct. 21. You can find the full schedule of events at on the Hilton Head-Bluffton Chamber website.
Cost: You can check out the prices for each event at the event’s website.
Hilton Head
2. 5th Annual Bob Masteller’s Jazz For All Ages Jazz Fest
Save jazz just like Ryan Gosling (“La La Land,” anyone?) and attend this Beaufort County jazz fest. The list of performances includes five-time Grammy winner Ronnie Leigh and Grammy nominee Clint Holmes.
Where: Musicians will play at Sonesta Resort and The Jazz Corner.
When: Nov. 2-5. You can find the schedule on the event’s website.
Cost: Ticket prices vary and can be found on the event’s website.
3. Hilton Head Oyster Festival
Eat all the oysters you can eat at this fun and traditional fest.
Not only can you enjoy some delicious oysters and Lowcountry boil, but also some good ol’ South Carolina barbecue.
There will also be plenty of entertainment with live music, a kid zone, holiday craft show and more.
Where: Shelter Cove Community Park
When: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 9-10
Cost: Friday’s events are $35 per person and Saturday’s events are $7 for adults; kids under 10 enter free
4. Hilton Head Italian Heritage Festival
This festival celebrates all things Italian.
Whether you have Italian in your blood or just appreciate the culture, get ready to listen to live music and maybe even stuff your face with pizza at the pizza-eating contest.
Where: Coastal Discovery Museum on Hilton Head
When: 11 a.m to 4 p.m. Nov. 17
Cost: $6 admission
5. Hilton Head Concours d’Elegance & Motoring Festival
This festival is for all classic car fans. Both Savannah and Hilton Head will give fans the opportunity to see the highest caliber of classic cars along with great Southern hospitality.
Where: The Westin Savannah Harbour Golf & Spa the first weekend and Port Royal Golf Club the second
When: Oct. 26-28 (Savannah); Nov. 2-4 (Hilton Head)
Cost: Daily admission for Car Club Showcase $55; Concours d’Elegance $60; two-day pass $90. You can buy tickets on the event’s website.
Beaufort
Beaufort has plenty of food festivals for you. Now it’s just a matter of choosing which one to go to:
6. 10th Annual Habersham Harvest Festival
Get into the genuine spirit of fall at this Beaufort harvest festival. From petting zoos to carnival rides, there’s plenty of activities for the entire family to enjoy.
Where: Habersham Marketplace at 13 Market in Beaufort
When: Oct. 20-21
Cost: Free admission
7. Beaufort Historic Foundation’s Fall Festival of Houses & Gardens
Beaufort has some of the most beautiful homes and inns in the Lowcountry. Don’t miss the opportunity to tour these homes at this house and garden festival.
You can even stay at one of the beautiful inns and, if you’re in the mood for some spooks, stay in one of the most haunted: the Rhett-House Inn.
Where: Beaufort Historic District
When: Oct. 26-28
Cost: $60
Now if you want to head out of town, there are a couple other options in the Lowcountry:
Charleston
Summerville has already made a name for itself by having the world’s largest sweet tea. The sweet tea at their festival is reportedly some of the best you can try.
Where: Historic Downtown Summerville
When: 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 20
Cost: Free admission; $7 sweet tea mugs ($1 for kids)
This year will be the arts festival’s 35th year celebrating African-American and Caribbean arts. According to the festival’s site, the word “Moja” is Swahili for “one,” making it an appropriate name for a festival that celebrates harmony among all people in a community.
Where: You can find the list of venues on the event’s website.
When: Sept. 27 through Oct. 7
Cost: Free admission; select events prices vary.
10. Follypalooza
Not only is this event a fun, family-friendly experience filled with local cuisine, shopping and live music, but it also helps a good cause. This is Folly Beach’s 11th year hosting the event known as one of the longest-running cancer benefits in South Carolina.
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 20
Cost: Tickets are $5 in advance or $10 at the door. Children under 12 and Folly Beach residents are admitted free.
It’s not fall without a fair or two. This fair has hosted South Carolinians since 1957 and features the traditional Ferris wheel, carnival food, games and more.
Where: 9850 US-78, Ladson, SC
When: Oct. 25 through Nov. 4
Going to a different fall festival not on the list? Let us know about it by sending an email to bsaunders@islandpacket.com.
