SLED agent driving SC lieutenant governor charged in crash that left man hospitalized

An agent with South Carolina’s top law enforcement agency has been found at fault and has been charged after crashing a car Wednesday while driving the state’s lieutenant governor on an official government trip, according to a statement from the S.C. Department of Public Safety.

Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette and her assistant, Sonja Milisic, were not injured in the crash, but the driver of the other car was hospitalized with minor injuries, Public Safety Director Leroy Smith said in the letter to Gov. Henry McMaster, released by the governor’s office.

The State Law Enforcement Division agent was driving Evette on U.S. Route 29 in Spartanburg County, when the light at the intersection on the Hampton Road extension turned yellow. The SLED agent then allegedly turned on the car’s flashing, blue lights and tried to rush through the intersection, Smith’s letter said.

The SLED agent said that the traffic light was red on US-29 when he entered the intersection, according to the state public safety director’s letter.

When the state car crossed the intersection, the car was hit by a second driver.

The second driver, who was driving a Mazda van, was taken to Pelham Medical Center with minor injuries, the statement said.

The Governor’s Office said the SLED agent has been charged with failure to obey a traffic control device.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.