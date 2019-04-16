Celebrating the Lowcountry’s state champs for 2018-19 Seven high school sports teams from Beaufort and Hilton Head won state championship for the 2018-19 school year. Check them out. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Seven high school sports teams from Beaufort and Hilton Head won state championship for the 2018-19 school year. Check them out.

Baseball

Hilton Head Island splits on first day of HIT Tournament

The Hilton Head Island baseball team went 1-1 on the first day of the HIT Tournament in Charleston on Monday.

The Seahawks defeated Lewis County, 10-0, in five innings and lost to Ashley Ridge, 5-2, in the second game.

In the opener, HHI had just three hits and benefited from 12 walks. Matt MeBane was 1-for-1 with two runs and an RBI. JJ Mlodzinski gave up just four hits, struck out four and didn’t walk a batter in the complete-game win.

In the second game, Ashley Ridge scored four runs to take a 4-2 lead and went on for the win. The Seahawks committed four errors in the loss. MeBane had two of HHI’s four hits and had an RBI.

Boys Soccer

Beaufort 4, John Paul II 2

Beaufort scored twice in the second half to break a 2-2 halftime tie for the win.

Gabe Orta-Carrillo and Noah Brock each had goals for the Warriors.

Girls Soccer

John Paul II 10, Colleton Prep 0

Junior Abigail Quinty and eighth grader Paige Weniger each had three goals for the Warriors.

Renee Delgado, Bless Hurtado, Brenna Frank and Katie Leigh Floyd each added one. Bless Hurtado had two assists while Floyd, Quinty, and Frank each had one.

Bluffton loses twice at Nike Palmetto Cup

The Bluffton girls soccer team lost twice in the first day of the Nike Palmetto Cup in Columbia.

Gray Collegiate defeated Bluffton 2-1 and then the Bobcats lost 4-0 to Greenbrier.