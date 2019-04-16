Alex Gonzalez Facebook

Bluffton and Hilton Head-area musician Alex Gonzalez, 28, died Thursday.

Gonzalez — who started performing in bands when he was 14 — was recognized as a talented musician who not only played music but taught it as well, a biography from when he taught lessons at John’s Music on Hilton Head said.

He studied classical guitar performance at the University of South Carolina before graduating in 2012 and performing all over the Southeast before most recently spending his time sharing his music with audiences all over Hilton Head and Bluffton.

Fellow musicians, bands and friends posted memories on social media.

“We are heartbroken by the sudden and tragic loss of our brother and band mate Alex Gonzalez. Alex, we are all so grateful to have shared stages, studios, and our lives with you. ... We’ll always be lifting you up in every note we play,” Hilton Head band Pretty Darn wrote in a Facebook post with photos of Gonzalez.





The Southender Maga’zine’ wrote a post saying Gonzalez would be dearly missed by the community, calling Gonzalez “not only a prodigiously talented musician but a truly kind soul.”

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked donations be made to Faith Home Christian Recovery in Greenwood, an obituary said.