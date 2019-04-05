Latest News
93-foot Santa Maria ship is finally sailing into Beaufort. Here’s how you can see it
The ship is finally here.
After delays caused by the weather and equipment, the Nao Santa Maria sailed into Beaufort County waters Friday morning on its way to dock at Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park in downtown Beaufort. The model of the ship captained by Christopher Columbus will be open to visitors from Saturday through April 14, from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. each today.
Tickets are $10 for ages 11 and older, $5 for ages 5 to 10 and $25 for a family of two adults and up to three children. Admission can be paid on site.
Visitors will be able to walk the ship’s decks on a self-guided tour with informational panels and interact with the crew about what life was like as one of the original crew members.
The Nao Santa Maria was initially expected to arrive March 29, but high winds damaged the ship after it left Cape Canaveral. It was forced to return to the Florida port for repairs, Santa Elena History Center director Megan Morris said.
The 200-ton ship was built for the 525th anniversary of the expedition, according to its website. It is about 93 feet long and includes three masts, the tallest standing more than 80 feet above the water line.
