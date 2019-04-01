Beaufort home featured in ‘Prince of Tides’ is back on the market for $2.4 million

One of Beaufort’s most notable homes is back on the market and awaiting a buyer with particular taste.
The historic mansion at 601 Bay St. was featured in the 1991 movie “Prince of Tides” based on the novel by Beaufort author Pat Conroy, and served as a headquarters for Union Gen. Rufus Saxton during the Civil War, according to the real estate listing. The home was listed last week for $2.395 million.
The Lewis Reeve Sams house is in the Point neighborhood, overlooking the Beaufort River and Richard V. Woods Memorial Bridge.
Leah Melvin, real estate agent with Keller Williams, said the property has been listed internationally for greater exposure. The property has been on the market off and on the past several years, she said.
Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month
Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices.
#ReadLocal
“You just have to want a historic home,” Melvin said.
The 7,600-square-foot home was built in 1852 by South Carolina planter Lewis Reeve Sams. The property was previously the Bay Street Inn and has recently been used as a private residence by owners Scott and Gwen Myers, who bought the home in 2006.
Six bedrooms, six full bathrooms, a library and formal dining room and parlor are among the home’s features, according to the real estate listing.
The Lewis Reeve Sams house is one of several historic homes in the area to hit the market recently.
A downtown mansion where Southerners met to advocate for Secession before the Civil War is for sale. Union soldiers scrawled notes on the walls of the home’s basement, and 20th century dignitaries made 1113 Craven St. a regular stop on Beaufort visits and signed the basement walls as well.
Soldiers’ graffiti is also evident on the top floor walls of 1001 Bay St., listed in February for $1.5 million. The building is currently leased as office and retail space but served as a Union hospital during the Civil War.
Next door to the Lewis Reeve Sams home, a century-old mansion is under renovation and will become a 10-room inn called 607 Bay.
Comments