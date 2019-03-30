Friday’s Lowcountry high school scoreboard

Baseball
Thomas Heyward 5, Hilton Head Prep 4
Thomas Heyward scored four runs in the third and held on for the win over the Dolphins.
Bryce Tillotson was 2-for-3 and also pitched five innings to pick up the win. Johnny Brendlen pitched the final 1 1/3 innings for the save. Brendlen and Roman Padgett also had a hit and RBI.
Luke Foley was 3-for-4 with two RBI to lead HHP. Connet McDonnell was 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Whale Branch 13, Allendale Fairfax 7
The Warriors scored 10 runs over the final two innings to defeat Allendale-Fairfax.
Jayden Timmins was 2-for-4 with four RBI to lead the Warriors. Clarence Stephens and Josh Fields each drove in two runs for Whale Branch. Stephens pitched 6 2/3 innings for the win.
Beaufort 9, Bluffton 2
Beaufort used a seven-run fourth inning to complete the three-game sweep of Bluffton and move to 14-3 on the season.
Luke Londono was 1-for-2 with three RBI and Paul Winland was 1-for-3 with two RBI to lead the Eagles’ attack. Oliver Holmes allowed an unearned run on four hits over five innings to get the win.
Cody Eldridge and Noah Simonsen each had an RBI for Bluffton.
Colleton County 4, Hilton Head Island 2
Lane Lee pitched a complete game and also drove in two runs in Colleton’s win over the Seahawks.
HHI still took two of three from Colleton in the series.
Lee allowed an unearned run on seven hits in the victory. JJ Mlodzinski was 2-for-3 with an RBI for HHI.
Softball
Battery Creek 16, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 3 (5)
Emily Crosby homered twice and drove in seven runs for Battery Creek.
Bailey Emmert and Margaret Schubert each had two RBI for the Dolphins. Journeigh Doray struck out 11 in five innings for the victory.
Bluffton 15, Beaufort 13
Bluffton broke a 10-10 tie with two runs in the sixth and three in the seventh to hold for a win over the Eagles.
Katie Ryan was 4-for-5 with five RBI to lead the Bobcats. Jesa-Lynn Wagner also had two RBI.
Essence Champion was 2-for-3 with two homers and three RBI for Beaufort. Madison Sanchez was 4-for-5 with four RBI.
Girls Soccer
Hilton Head Prep 10, Colleton Prep 0
Lizzie Lofye and Sadie Callen each scored two goals and six other players had goals for Hilton Head Prep.
Ellas Clark added a goal and four assists. Other goals were scored by Haylee Hopman, Ashlyn Parsick, Mackenzie Joyner, Ryan Dailey, and Haley Majors.
Boys Lacrosse
AC Flora 15, May River 3
JT Irvin scored five goals to lead AC Flora past May River.
