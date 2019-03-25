Traveling to and from Beaufort County’s Sea Islands this week? Read this first

Those who travel to and from northern Beaufort County’s Sea Islands should expect a longer commute this week.
Lane closures are planned Tuesday and Wednesday as part of work to replace the Harbor River Bridge. Lanes will be closed from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. both days to allow trucks in and out of the work site, a Beaufort County news release said.
Drivers should pay attention to new traffic patterns, slower speeds and work crews and equipment in the area. Traffic will be affected from Butches Road to Harbor Drive.
The new $54.7 million bridge will replace the decades old swing bridge over the Harbor River.
The two-lane bridge will be 3,300 feet long, with a 65-foot clearance and could be finished by late 2021. Lanes will be 12 feet wide, with 10 feet of shoulder on each side.
