Traveling to and from Beaufort County’s Sea Islands this week? Read this first

By Stephen Fastenau

March 25, 2019 10:28 AM

Project director on features of proposed Harbor River Bridge

During a public hearing on Nov. 15, 2016, at Lady's Island Elementary School, held to solicit comments from residents on the proposed Harbor River Bridge replacement, South Carolina Department of Transportation project director William "Tyke" Redf
Those who travel to and from northern Beaufort County’s Sea Islands should expect a longer commute this week.

Lane closures are planned Tuesday and Wednesday as part of work to replace the Harbor River Bridge. Lanes will be closed from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. both days to allow trucks in and out of the work site, a Beaufort County news release said.

Jeff Kidd shot drone video of a crash on the Harbor River Bridge in northern Beaufort County that backed up traffic for at least two hours on Monday.

Drivers should pay attention to new traffic patterns, slower speeds and work crews and equipment in the area. Traffic will be affected from Butches Road to Harbor Drive.

The new $54.7 million bridge will replace the decades old swing bridge over the Harbor River.

The two-lane bridge will be 3,300 feet long, with a 65-foot clearance and could be finished by late 2021. Lanes will be 12 feet wide, with 10 feet of shoulder on each side.

Keith Werner and Nick Roberts, with HDR Inc., inspected the Harbor River Bridge as part of an annual inspection that happened to coincide with Hurricane Matthew. They found no problems.

