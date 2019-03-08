Man tells officers he walked from Augusta to Beaufort Co. to burn ‘negative energy’

A man told officers investigating a report of a suspicious person he had walked three days and wanted to burn “negative energy.”
The man had entered an office at Crystal Lake Park on Lady’s Island and asked a woman inside about the presence of security cameras and how often police patrol the area, a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report said. He then noted how easy it would be for someone to grab a woman from the trail area, the woman told deputies.
The man then walked outside to the park’s observation deck, took off his socks and shoes and began waving the socks in the air, the report said.
When officers arrived, the man told them he was just checking out the park and giving his feet a break after having spent three days walking from Augusta. He talked about his family’s military history and his martial arts training.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Island Packet
#ReadLocal
Deputies decided the man wasn’t a threat to himself or other people, the report said. He declined a ride from officers, telling them he had “negative energy” he needed to walk off, and continued on foot toward Sea Island Parkway.
Comments