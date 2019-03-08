Latest News

Man tells officers he walked from Augusta to Beaufort Co. to burn ‘negative energy’

By Stephen Fastenau

March 08, 2019 05:42 PM

The boardwalk at Crystal Lake Park on Lady’s Island is shown in this file photo. Staff photo
A man told officers investigating a report of a suspicious person he had walked three days and wanted to burn “negative energy.”

The man had entered an office at Crystal Lake Park on Lady’s Island and asked a woman inside about the presence of security cameras and how often police patrol the area, a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report said. He then noted how easy it would be for someone to grab a woman from the trail area, the woman told deputies.

The man then walked outside to the park’s observation deck, took off his socks and shoes and began waving the socks in the air, the report said.

When officers arrived, the man told them he was just checking out the park and giving his feet a break after having spent three days walking from Augusta. He talked about his family’s military history and his martial arts training.

Deputies decided the man wasn’t a threat to himself or other people, the report said. He declined a ride from officers, telling them he had “negative energy” he needed to walk off, and continued on foot toward Sea Island Parkway.

Stephen Fastenau

Stephen Fastenau covers northern Beaufort County as a reporter for The Beaufort Gazette and The Island Packet, where he has worked since 2010 and been recognized with state and national awards. He studied journalism and political science at the University of South Carolina in Columbia and lives in Beaufort.

