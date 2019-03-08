Fire trucks called to Port Royal Elementary for ‘overheated electrical’ smell

Five fire units responded to a call to Port Royal Elementary School on Paris Avenue on Friday just before lunchtime.
Staff reported an “overheated electrical” smell, which turned out to be a faulty computer modem in the school’s mechanical closet, according to battalion chief Warren Cooler of City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department, which responded to the call around 11:30 a.m. with Burton Fire District.
Firefighters found the modem near the school’s front office, Cooler said.
A member of the school district’s IT department came and removed the modem, which likely had an old battery.
Classes were not interrupted due to the smell, and fire units left the scene around noon, according to a Facebook post by the City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department.
