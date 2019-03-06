Heads up for your evening commute: Lady’s Island crash blocking traffic near bridge

An accident on Lady’s Island might affect your evening commute if you’re traveling in the Beaufort area.
A crash on Lady’s Island Drive near McTeer Bridge on Lady’s Island is blocking and backing up traffic, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The bridge will be closed in both directions for an undetermined amount of time, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.
This story will be updated if more information is available
