Beaufort County now has a 5,000-plant lavender farm. Here’s when you can pick your own

By Stephen Fastenau

March 06, 2019 05:11 PM

Workers planted thousands of lavender plants on St. Helena Island in February. The lavender will be used for products by Island Lavender, which recently opened a store on Bay Street.
In a rural Beaufort County community, the first blossoms are forming on a new crop with a variety of fragrant uses.

Almost 5,000 lavender plants went in the ground last month on St. Helena Island, part of a new farm operated by Island Lavender. The lavender will eventually be sold in the company’s store on Bay Street in downtown Beaufort, owner Scott Sonoc said.

The shop at 707 Bay St. stocks a variety of products made from lavender grown on the company’s farms in Wisconsin, including soaps, lotions, teas, oils and chocolate.

Once the farm is well-established and flowers blooming, the public will be invited to see the flowers and pick lavender bouquets, Sonoc said. That might not be until summer of 2020, he said.

Island Lavender opened on Bay Street last fall. The shop includes an area with coffee, tea and art.

The company’s farms grow multiple varieties of English lavender commonly used in food products and lavandin for dried flower arrangements and providing scents for lotions, oils and candles, according to its website.

Plants are harvested and dried to later be made into a variety of products. Some of the plants are hand-picked and distilled into essential oils, the website says.

Stephen Fastenau

Stephen Fastenau covers northern Beaufort County as a reporter for The Beaufort Gazette and The Island Packet, where he has worked since 2010 and been recognized with state and national awards. He studied journalism and political science at the University of South Carolina in Columbia and lives in Beaufort.

