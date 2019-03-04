A car crashed into a Port Royal Parker’s gas station. Here’s what we know

A woman was hospitalized after a car crashed into a Port Royal gas station-convenience store Monday morning.
A gray Dodge sedan crashed inside the Parker’s store on Savannah Highway in Shell Point at about 8 a.m., fire officials said. A female driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Beaufort-Port Royal Fire Lt. Ross Vezin said.
Nobody inside the store was hurt, he said. A woman was sitting inside in a nearby booth when the car crashed through the glass windows to the right of the main entrance but wasn’t injured, Vezin said.
The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately known, Vezin said.
Customers were still using the gas pumps Monday morning but emergency vehicles blocked the front entrance while crews worked to clean up the area.
Firefighters stacked pieces of the broken metal window frame and swept and shoveled glass Monday morning. The car was pulled onto a tow truck and the operator used the end of a broom to knock glass from the front bumper of the car.
Port Royal Police Department and Burton Fire District also responded to the crash.
This story will be updated.
