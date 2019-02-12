Beaufort County elementary student made a ‘death’ notebook with peers names, report says

A Beaufort County teacher confiscated a notebook last week that appeared to be a hit-list inspired by a Netflix film called “Death Note,” according to a Beaufort county Sheriff’s Office report.
The Broad River Elementary School teacher spotted a student holding a notebook with the words “death note” on front while the class was waiting for dismissal Feb. 6, the report said.
When she took the notebook from the student, she allegedly saw at least two other students’ names written inside.
One of the students whose name was written inside the notebook told deputies that the notebook’s owner told him he was annoying and “that’s why your name is in it,” the report said.
The victim told deputies that the notebook’s owner said “once your name is in the book you will die in 3 minutes, 1 hour or a day.”
The second victim told deputies he was friends with the notebook’s owner but that he seemed serious when he spoke about the names in the book, the report said.
Both victims told deputies that the notebook’s owner said “Death Note” was a movie.
“Death Note,” a thriller film that was released on Netflix in 2017, was an adaptation of an Anime series on Netflix, in which a Japanese high-schooler comes into possession of a mystical notebook and discovers he has the power to kill anybody whose name he enters in it.
Both victims’ mothers told deputies they wanted to pursue charges against the student who owned the notebook.
The notebook’s owner declined to make a statement about the incident to deputies, the report said.
Deputies explained the severity of the incident to the book’s owner and his mother, and told them he would be petitioned in family court for charges of student threats, the report said.
