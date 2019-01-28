These restaurants around Myrtle Beach will help you get in the mood for Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day: the day you splurge on your other half to show them that you care.
The special day is only a few weeks away, so it’s time to make your reservations to make sure you and your sweetheart will have plenty of time to celebrate.
Myrtle Beach has plenty of options from low-key, casual spots to the most luxurious fine-dining establishments along the Grand Strand.
Here’s our running list of places you can take your sweetheart to make them feel special:
Celebrate the romantic holiday by going to this upscale restaurant and eat from its “Special Valentine’s Day Menu.”
The menu is available from Valentine’s Day weekend at 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. It will cost you $49 per person.
The menu includes specials with names such as “Two to Tango” and “I Do, I Do,” to get you in the holiday spirit too.
Contact for reservations: 843-913-2845; Book online
Walk into the Hilton Myrtle Beach Resort and you’ll find this tucked away oceanfront restaurant.
You can celebrate at any time on Valentine’s Day and have everything from seafood, calamari, and burgers.
Contact for reservations: 843-449-5000; Book online
This restaurant is among one of the classic establishments for Myrtle Beach’s food scene. It offers some of the fanciest options for a Valentine’s Day night out with hors-d’oeuvres such as escargot, shrimp cocktail, and lobster cocktail.
The restaurant recently opened a speakeasy lounge where you can act — or even dress — like you’re back in the Roaring Twenties.
Contact for reservations: 843-448-4527; Book online
Have both the best Valentine’s Day dinner and steak you can eat at this steakhouse chain. The chain has received accolades for being the best steak around for the past 20 years, according to its site.
Why not treat your significant other to this nationally renowned chain along with other items on the menu such as oysters and crab legs.
Contact for reservations: 843-448-8081; Book online
Known as a place with “fresh Carolina cuisine,” couples can have a true Southern experience with a bit of fine-dining flair.
If you or your partner love fried green tomatoes, oysters, shrimp, and sea scallops, then go here to enjoy good food and company.
Contact for reservations: 843-449-9191; Book online
Giving your significant other the best Valentine’s Day means choosing one of the best places to spend time together. You might want to consider this South Carolina barbecue Southern bar
USA Today included the restaurant in their 10 Best places to enjoy Carolina-style barbecue in Myrtle Beach.
If you and your sweetheart like finding deals as much as you like eating delicious food, this restaurant is a great option.
It has a happy hour that includes all appetizers under $10 along with some nightly drink and martini specials.
What’s more romantic than a moonlit Italian dinner under the Grand Strand’s neon lights?
This restaurant is a perfect option for Myrtle Beach couples to celebrate a romantic night thanks to its perfect mood lighting and delicious cuisine options.
Contact for reservations: 843-497-6699; Book online
Thoroughbreds Chophouse & Seafood Grille
This restaurants sits in Myrtle Beach’s historic “restaurant row” and is one of the last remaining original restaurants in the area. If you and your loved one like to reminisce or explore a piece of history, you’ll find the restaurant’s historic charm and variety-filled menu to satisfy your palate.
You can try wine and champagne from all corners of the world too.
Contact for reservations: 843-497-2636; Book online
Another local Italian favorite in Myrtle Beach offers the usual high-class pasta dishes you’d expect to enjoy at a place like Sole Italian.
Contact for reservations: 843-443-3488
If you’re wanting to spice things up for your date night this holiday, have an exotic experience at this Brazilian steakhouse. Not only will you be able to try some of the best meat, but the restaurant is also known for a salad bar with seafood, sushi.
You’ll also want to try the restaurant’s trademark black beans and rice, cheese bread, fried bananas, and polenta, according to its site.
Contact for reservations: 843-839-0777
If you’re craving authentic Italian cuisine and fancy cocktails, Crave in Myrtle Beach has you covered.
You can feast on a cheese platter and choose from an array of classic Italian dishes, along with a large wine list.
Contact for reservations: 843-213-0500
