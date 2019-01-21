Beaufort County man tells police he was shot in his car after leaving a job site

A Beaufort County man told police he was shot while driving one night after a job last week.
The Yemassee resident told Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office investigators he had gone to a home on Flora Drive off of Charleston Highway to do some electrical work at about 9 p.m. Thursday, according to an incident report. While approaching a stop sign after leaving the home later in the night, the man saw multiple flashes and heard a bang from the woods on the driver’s side.
He told deputies he sped away, later felt his arm burning and realized he had been shot. The rear driver’s side window and back window of the Lexus the man drove were shattered and a projectile was found on the front passenger’s seat, officers noted in their report.
Paramedics arrived at the home where the man reported the shooting to deputies, but he declined to be taken to a hospital for treatment, the report said. The man told deputies he didn’t see anyone shooting, and the report didn’t note any potential suspects in the incident.
