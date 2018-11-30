Yemassee railroad worker struck and killed by train, officials say

A CSX railroad worker was struck and killed by a train Friday morning on a main street in Estill, an official said Friday afternoon.
The man was identified as CSX employee John Youmans, who worked out of of Yemassee, according to a statement from CSX.
Youmans died in the incident around 10 a.m. on Martin Luther King Boulevard, Hampton County Coroner Ernie Washington, Sr. told The Island Packet Friday.
Youmans worked for CSX for 10 years and is survived by his wife, Kelly, and three children, according to CSX officials.
This story will be updated.
