This Beaufort store is opening a new location soon. Here’s what we know

A Beaufort store is expanding and relocating with a new location in Beaufort’s Town Center Shopping Plaza that is expected to open in the spring of next year.
Grounded Running Beaufort plans to join several new retail businesses and restaurants within the shopping center, according to a news release.
The store will triple its square-footage and offer more products.
“We opened with the mindset of delivering the best service with the best products,” owner Tim Waz said. “We started out very small and conservative, and with the help of a great community and friends, we quickly grew.”
Construction for the store will begin this winter.
The store is one of four recent business that have announced they will be opening within the plaza, according to the release.
RLB Distillery, Wild Birds Unlimited, The Cracked Egg and Hank’s Lowcountry She Crab Soup will also be in the space.
