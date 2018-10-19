Voices of the community: Lady’s Island residents on development

The Lady's Island Community Forum about development on the island, held on Feb. 23, 2017, was titled, "Designing a Future for Lady's Island." Here, several residents in attendance at the standing-room only gathering, describe what they'd like to s
By
Up Next
The Lady's Island Community Forum about development on the island, held on Feb. 23, 2017, was titled, "Designing a Future for Lady's Island." Here, several residents in attendance at the standing-room only gathering, describe what they'd like to s
By

Latest News

Ready for a new place to eat on Lady’s Island? This restaurant is being built

By Stephen Fastenau

sfastenau@islandpacket.com

October 19, 2018 11:44 AM

Lady’s Island should soon have a new place to grab a bite of fast food.

Work on a new Taco Bell has begun at Sea Island Parkway and Lost Island Road, not far from the Walmart shopping center. The 2,500-square-foot restaurant will include a drive-thru lane.

A concrete median is planned for Sea Island Parkway in front of the restaurant to keep traffic from turning left when leaving the parking lot, according to plans submitted to the city of Beaufort.

Traffic and environmental concerns over the development led a group of nearby residents to organize as the Sea Island Corridor Coalition, which seeks to watchdog development issues in the area.

Read More

  Comments  