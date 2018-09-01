A Beaufort Co. man was shot and killed while driving. His killer is still out there.

In 2006, a 31-year-old man was driving at midnight in northern Beaufort County when shots rang out, shattering the car’s rear window.
When Phillip Moultrie stepped out from behind the wheel on Bruce K. Smalls Drive, he was shot multiple times and later died at the hospital, investigators say. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for Moultrie’s killer 12 years later.
A passenger in the car told investigators he ducked down during the shooting and didn’t see who fired.
Investigators say Moultrie was rumored to be a bully and had enemies. Possible motives include illegal drugs or revenge, a Sheriff’s Office news release said.
Numerous people were interviewed related to the case, some eliminated as suspects and others not, the release said.
A reward of up to $2,500 is possible for information leading to an arrest in a county cold case. Anyone with information should call Capt. Bob Bromage at 843-255- 3402 or 843-816-8013 or email robertb@bcgov.net.
