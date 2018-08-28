Latest News

Whale Branch ranked, two other Lowcountry teams receive votes in this week’s SC high school football polls

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

August 28, 2018 03:16 PM

The latest South Carolina Prep Media Poll (first-place votes in parentheses)

Class 5A

1. Dutch Fork (16)

2. Dorman

3. Gaffney

4. Fort Dorchester

5. T.L. Hanna

6. Hillcrest

7. Byrnes

8. Berkeley

9. Sumter

10. Summerville

Also receiving votes: Boiling Springs, Spartanburg, West Florence, Clover, Spring Valley, Greenwood and Rock Hill.

Class 4A

1. Hartsville (16)

2. South Pointe

3. Belton-Honea Path

4. Myrtle Beach

5. Greer

6. North Myrtle Beach

7. Greenville

8. Westwood

9. Brookland-Cayce

10. North Augusta

Also receiving votes: Eastside, Wren, Daniel, Beaufort, Lakewood

Class 3A

1. Dillon

2. Gilbert

3. Chester

4. Chapman

5. Strom Thurmond

6. Woodruff

7. Wade Hampton (H)

8. Broome

9. Camden

10. Union County

Also receiving votes: Crescent, Seneca, Newberry, May River, Georgetown, Manning, Pendleton, Academic Magnet

Class 2A

1. Abbeville (16)

2. Barnwell

3. Carvers Bay

4. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

5. Southside Christian

6. Whale Branch

7. Saluda

8. Ninety-Six

9. Hannah-Pamplico

10. Timberland

Also receiving votes: Batesburg-Leesville, Chesterfield, Latta, Woodland, Andrews, Gray Collegiate, Blacksburg, Landrum, Silver Bluff

Class A

1. Lamar (16)

2. CE Murray

3. Lake View

4. Wagener-Salley

5. Ridge Spring-Monetta

6. (tie) Dixie

Timmonsville

8. Green Sea – Floyds

9. Branchville

10. Hemingway

Also receiving votes: Williston-Elko, St. John’s, Blackville-Hilda, Baptist Hill, Denmark-Olar, Fox Creek, Scott’s Branch, Great Falls

Voters: Chris Dearing, The State; Bret McCormick, The Herald; Lou Bezjak, The State; Travis Jenkins, Chester News Reporter; Jed Blackwell, Spartanburg Herald-Journal; Bob Castello, Greenville News; Chris Burgin, 100.1 The Fan; Eric Russell, Aiken Standard; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Justin Jarrett, Lowcountry Sports; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times and Democrat; David Roberts, Greenwood Index-Journal; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Lake Morris, Anderson Independent Mail; Ian Guerin.

