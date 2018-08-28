Whale Branch ranked, two other Lowcountry teams receive votes in this week’s SC high school football polls

The latest South Carolina Prep Media Poll (first-place votes in parentheses)
Class 5A
1. Dutch Fork (16)
2. Dorman
3. Gaffney
4. Fort Dorchester
5. T.L. Hanna
6. Hillcrest
7. Byrnes
8. Berkeley
9. Sumter
10. Summerville
Also receiving votes: Boiling Springs, Spartanburg, West Florence, Clover, Spring Valley, Greenwood and Rock Hill.
Class 4A
1. Hartsville (16)
2. South Pointe
3. Belton-Honea Path
4. Myrtle Beach
5. Greer
6. North Myrtle Beach
7. Greenville
8. Westwood
9. Brookland-Cayce
10. North Augusta
Also receiving votes: Eastside, Wren, Daniel, Beaufort, Lakewood
Class 3A
1. Dillon
2. Gilbert
3. Chester
4. Chapman
5. Strom Thurmond
6. Woodruff
7. Wade Hampton (H)
8. Broome
9. Camden
10. Union County
Also receiving votes: Crescent, Seneca, Newberry, May River, Georgetown, Manning, Pendleton, Academic Magnet
Class 2A
1. Abbeville (16)
2. Barnwell
3. Carvers Bay
4. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
5. Southside Christian
6. Whale Branch
7. Saluda
8. Ninety-Six
9. Hannah-Pamplico
10. Timberland
Also receiving votes: Batesburg-Leesville, Chesterfield, Latta, Woodland, Andrews, Gray Collegiate, Blacksburg, Landrum, Silver Bluff
Class A
1. Lamar (16)
2. CE Murray
3. Lake View
4. Wagener-Salley
5. Ridge Spring-Monetta
6. (tie) Dixie
Timmonsville
8. Green Sea – Floyds
9. Branchville
10. Hemingway
Also receiving votes: Williston-Elko, St. John’s, Blackville-Hilda, Baptist Hill, Denmark-Olar, Fox Creek, Scott’s Branch, Great Falls
Voters: Chris Dearing, The State; Bret McCormick, The Herald; Lou Bezjak, The State; Travis Jenkins, Chester News Reporter; Jed Blackwell, Spartanburg Herald-Journal; Bob Castello, Greenville News; Chris Burgin, 100.1 The Fan; Eric Russell, Aiken Standard; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Justin Jarrett, Lowcountry Sports; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times and Democrat; David Roberts, Greenwood Index-Journal; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Lake Morris, Anderson Independent Mail; Ian Guerin.
