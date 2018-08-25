Stock image
Savannah police respond to barricaded subject after ‘cutting’ incident

By Caitlin Turner

cturner@islandpacket.com

August 25, 2018 05:18 PM

Savannah police officers are at the scene of an alleged “domestic-related cutting” Saturday afternoon and have surrounded a home with a barricaded person inside, according to a WTOC news report.

The incident happened before 4 p.m. at a home in the 700th block of East 49th Street.

The victim of the “cutting” suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the report said. According to a Facebook Live update from a WSAV reporter, the victim was taken to the hospital.

A person was barricaded inside the home as of 5 p.m., and Waters Avenue from 48th to 50th streets is closed, the report said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

