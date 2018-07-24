Animals evacuated after Savannah pet store employees complained of an ‘explosion’

Six employees of a Savannah PetSmart were sent to the hospital Tuesday after reports of a chemical smell in the store, reported the Savannah Morning News.
Store employees told WSAV News they heard an explosion in the store.
Savannah Fire responded to two calls from the store. The first came at 9:50 a.m., when an employee spoke about seeing smoke coming from an outlet, reported WJCL News.
Savannah Fire was dispatched again at 10:57 a.m., according to the Savannah Morning News, when employees reported a chemical smell and feelings of nausea and light-headedness.
Emergency crews evacuated animals and customers from the store, fire officials told WJCL, but emergency responders ultimately did not find evidence of anything hazardous.
Five employees were originally sent to Candler Hospital for an evaluation. One more employee later requested treatment, reported WSAV.
Emergency responders both ventilated the building and flushed the drains before turning the store back over the PetSmart management, Savannah Morning News reported.
