Hall-of-fame blues icon will perform in Port Royal next month. Here’s how to see him

A rocking, hall-of-fame musician is coming to town next month, and it won’t cost you a thing to see him.
Acclaimed blues guitarist, singer and songwriter Joe Louis Walker will perform at Port Royal’s Street Music on Saturday, Aug. 25, a representative for the musician said. The concert series is held on Paris Avenue between 9th and 10th streets and is free.
Walker will perform at 7 p.m.
The 68-year-old has performed more than 50 years and produced more than 20 albums. He was inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame in 2013 and in 2016 was named the Blues Foundation Contemporary Male Artist of the Year.
The San Francisco native’s most recent album is “Everybody Wants a Piece,” released in 2015 and nominated for a 2017 Grammy for Best Contemporary Blues Album.
Port Royal Street Music
Who: Blues musician Joe Louis Walker
Where: Paris Avenue, Port Royal
When: Aug. 25. 7 p.m.
Details: Admission is free. Bring a folding chair.
Comments