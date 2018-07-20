A Beaufort business selling fake urine showed the wrong person how to beat drug tests, police say

Multiple people face charges related to a Beaufort business selling synthetic urine to beat drug tests, police said Friday.
Police received a tip that the Sunoco gas station on Ribaut Road was selling a well-known synthetic urine product used to beat drug tests, a Beaufort Police Department news release said.
Investigators used undercover officers and informants to buy the product. An employee of the gas station told an informant how to use the synthetic urine to beat drug tests, the release said.
Officers served a search warrant at the business Friday morning and seized sales records and boxes of the product, police said. Multiple people will face misdemeanor charges related to the sale of the product, the release said.
State law prohibits the sale of urine or adulterants intended to beat drug or alcohol tests. A first offense is a misdemeanor punishable by up to a $5,000 fine or no more than three years in prison.
