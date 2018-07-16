Rain washed out Beaufort Water Festival’s opening act. Here’s what’s planned instead

John Miles watches people walk by the waterfront during the arts and crafts market at Beaufort Water Festival on Monday. Miles and his wife, Pamela, own Popi N Mimi's Pecans out of Alma, Ga., and are vendors at the festival for the first tiime on the recoomendation of a friend. "Good news travels just like bad news," John Miles said. Stephen Fastenau sfastenau@beaufortgazette.com