Rain washed out Beaufort Water Festival’s opening act. Here’s what’s planned instead

The Beaufort Water Festival is well underway, but organizers plan another try at hosting an opening ceremony Tuesday — including fireworks.
Rain and technical difficulties canceled events Friday, including the annual fireworks display and the Parris Island Marine Band.
The festival said after the weather cleared that fireworks were still on, but the display was later scratched. Festival volunteers improvised with music and dancing.
Water Festival organizers will try again with a fireworks display during Hometown Tuesday, a free event started last year after Hurricane Matthew. The Marine band won’t perform, but local musicians Steel Rail Express will go on as scheduled.
Gates open at 7 p.m. Tuesday, and no tickets are required.
Weather is a common obstacle at Beaufort’s annual celebration of the city’s relationship to the surrounding waterways.
An afternoon thunderstorm rolled through Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park on Monday afternoon as volunteers readied for Motown Monday. Before the rain, visitors set up folding chairs in front of the main stage and strolled the arts and crafts market near the downtown marina to browse jewelry, hammocks, art and Water Festival T-shirts.
The market opens again at 10 a.m. Tuesday ahead of the nightly entertainment.
2018 Beaufort Water Festival
*Events in Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park unless otherwise noted.
Tuesday
10 a.m.-7 p.m.: Arts and crafts market
8 p.m.: Hometown Tuesday. Entertainment by Steel Rail Express. Free admission. Gates open at 7 p.m.
