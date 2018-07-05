End of an era: the last American Eagle turboprop takes off from Hilton Head Airport
Hilton Head air traffic controller Brendan Massett shot this video on Wednesday as the last Bombardier Dash 8 turboprop plane left the airport. American Eagle replaced the long-serving turboprop planes on Thursday with Embraer ERJ-175 regional jets.
With much fanfare, American Eagle landed its first Embraer regional jet at Hilton Head Airport on Wednesday. The new commercial jet service offers a variety of advantages over the old turboprops that have long served the airport.
Blair Streitenberger, a Hilton Head Plantation resident who helped lead rescuers to missing man James Holub, shows where Holub was found on Saturday morning after having been lost in a deeply wooded area of the plantation for a day-and-a-half.
Hamilton Powell and Hudson Powell, brothers who reside on Hilton Head Island, shot this video of an alligator strolling the south end of Hilton Head Island. "The alligator hung around for several hours," Hamilton said.
Police and firefighters found the 2-year-old girl reported missing Wednesday, June 27, 2018, from a Port Wentworth, Georgia, neighborhood called Lake Shore, which is in the Savannah area, according to the Chatham County Emergency Management Agency
Trash is a major problem in our oceans, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Here's how long it takes for some of the most common types of trash to decompose — including straws, plastic bags and balloons.
Members of the Hilton Head Island community carried flowers to The Folly on Wednesday to celebrate the life of 11-year-old girl who died after being hit by a car on William Hilton Parkway. The flower release followed a celebration of life ceremony.