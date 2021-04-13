High-tech fabrics make outdoor living a breeze

Performance fabrics and textiles have come a long way with advances in plushness and durability. For clients in Sea Pines, we started with a gorgeous tropical leaf patterned rug in saturated colors and then selected this vibrant teal chenille upholstery fabric for the sectional. This poolside lounge is an outside oasis. Submitted photo

I love spending time outdoors. I always have. It is something my family and friends enjoy doing today. Sitting on a porch, gathering on a deck, barbecuing out in the yard is how we reconnect.

I love being outside. It’s so refreshing.

However, what I didn’t always find refreshing were the seating accommodations. They certainly were not comfortable or “plush” by today’s standards. My grandmother had one of those old metal gliders, which was fun to play on as a kid but hardly comfy. I mean, metal.

Another relative, my “hip” architect uncle had some of those groovy canvas and metal frame butterfly chairs. Trumpeting 1970’s Pop Art hues of orange and lime green, they were not too uncomfortable to sit in but they were ungraceful to exit.

And my own family had those vinyl strap chairs that left unfortunate markings on your backsides after sitting on them for a spell. I was particularly fond of a hammock that we had on the screened porch of our river cottage but the woven netting easily frayed or got pulled out of shape after a summer of use. Nary a “plush” seat to be found!

Well, what a difference several decades of progress and technology brings. Today’s advances in high-tech fabrics feature luxury and comfort in textiles to be used and enjoyed outside the home. Consumers can now have the same soft to the touch fabrics on their porches and decks as they do inside their living rooms and family rooms.

Perhaps the biggest advance is solution-dyed acrylic. Solution-dyed acrylic yarn is dyed with a liquid solution before the fibers are woven together, making it fade- and water-resistant while still being soft and breathable. Because the color goes all the way through the yarns, SDA is bleach cleanable, allowing you to remove stubborn stains without damaging the fabric.

Because the fabric is inherently water-resistant that also makes it mildew resistant and, thus, ideal for outdoor areas exposed to the elements. And, because it is colorfast, it will not fade in the sun.

While I am on the subject, it is not just the covering on outdoor seating that has vastly improved. Advancements in cushion technology has produced foam that is soft and pliable while repelling water. While not quite feather-down luxe, modern foam cushion inserts have come a long way from the stiff life-preserver-like brick pads my neighbor had on her wrought-iron dining chairs when I was growing up. Those unyielding chair pads were covered in a sticky and completely unbreathable vinyl.

The back of my thighs break out in a sweat just thinking about them.

Additionally, the development of softer polypropylene fibers (another synthetic yarn) has allowed for the manufacture of some amazingly beautiful outdoor rugs. These rugs are both plush underfoot and visually stunning to the eyes, while still possible to be hosed down in the yard. It will dry in no time! These are a far cry from the prickly wall-to-wall AstroTurf another neighbor of mine had lining their screened porch. There is nothing like an area rug to anchor a seating group, add some color and pattern, or soften wood decking or brick pavers.

Creating an outdoor room that offers the same luxuries and comforts of your inside rooms is easier than you might think.