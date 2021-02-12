Make sure design trends function for your lifestyle

Just like with fashion, interior design trends come and go. Some are purely decorative like certain colors that come into vogue (I am talking about you, gray) while others are functional like, barn doors, for example. Some of these trends work better than others while some have much more staying power.

And, frankly, some can be just plain scary.

Let’s face it, a trend is unless it really works for you. Please be sure it does, don’t feel pressured to give in and embrace a trend if it really won’t enhance your life and your home. Why would you live with a color that does not appeal to you or make you feel good? Why would you settle on a fabric pattern for drapery panels just because it is all the rage? Why would you decorate in a Bohemian Chic style when your tastes lean more timeless and classic? Why would you build an open-concept floor plan when you really like well-defined rooms and spaces?

I was reminded of this last week while working with clients who are remodeling an older home in Sea Pines. They bought the house several years ago with the intent to enjoy it for a few seasons and then remodel it as a retirement home. They have hired me to assist them with the design decisions, finish selections and to be a sounding board to help keep them on track and in budget. We are now working on the third and last phase of their remodel, a complete re-imagination of their kitchen, pantry, and laundry room and how these rooms connect with the rest of the home.

Our last meeting together with the contractor had us going over possible kitchen cabinet layouts and locations for appliances. The wife had expressed a desire to employ a microwave drawer in the new kitchen. And, since we were already going to have a double oven and separate cooktop with a rangehood above it, it seemed like a good idea. She had seen these stylish units in magazines and on TV and had noted their growing popularity – much sleeker than a microwave stuck in a cubby in the cabinets or plopped on the countertop, and much more upscale than an “over-the-range” model.

My client, ever the good researcher (she is a former attorney), spent the weekend reading the pros and cons of living with a microwave drawer. Her research led to an email waiting for me Monday morning.

Despite how much more integrated the microwave drawer would look in the new kitchen when it came to ease of use it was a non-starter. First and foremost, like many of us, they use their microwave all the time. And, the husband and the son are tall. Very tall.

“Robin and John would have to bend in half to be able to read a control panel at below waist level!” she wrote. That alone was reason for pause but combined with the lack of a turntable and a slow drawer opening mechanism sealed its fate. “My family is not known for their patience with either technology or appliances so we will have to figure out where to incorporate the (traditional) microwave in the cabinetry.” She continued, “I want to go with what I know.”

So, we are back to the tried-and-true, and you know what? That is just fine because in the end, as always, you should select the trends that work the best for you and not be unduly seduced by others.