Don’t be afraid of dark wall colors

Since this is the month of Halloween, I decided to tackle a topic that many of my clients get spooked about: painting walls a really dark shade or bold hue. What, may I ask, is so scary about a dark, saturated wall color? It’s a daring design decision, and, when done properly, can have dramatic results.

When it comes to decorating, the all-too-common advice has been to default to white, off-white, “builder beige” or the ubiquitous gray. Certainly safe and non-offensive colors but, let’s face it, not very satisfying. I need more oomph from my interior decor vibe and I feel like my clients do too.

Recently I was helping clients select a wall color for the main spaces in their newly purchased Wexford home. I know they wanted a dark, cool gray but they were a bit timid about making that commitment.

“Are you sure this will not be too dark?” the wife asked me. “As you know, the new floors will be almost charcoal colored and we don’t want a cave.”

“You have a 25-foot-tall vaulted ceiling and an entire wall of glass facing west,” I assured her. “I promise it will not be cave-like at all.”

But what about small spaces?

It seems logical that bold and dark colors are better suited for large, open areas and should be avoided for smaller ones. But that is simply not the case. It is true that bright or white tones reflect light and can make a room appear larger. A dark color can have a simmilar effect. By reflecting less light, the walls and boundaries recede into the distance. Absorbing the light creates an illusion of space. The walls are less clearly defined and the eyes are tricked into perceiving a larger space.

How to choose a dark color

So, if you find yourself venturing down the path of using a darker wall color there are a few tips to selecting the right one — and avoiding the horror of a frightful shade.

▪ Always view the paint color in the space where it will used. You want to avoid just going with whatever swatch looks good at the store. Light varies from one side of a room to another, as well as throughout the day, and this changes the appearance of a hue.

Other elements in a space can also reflect light. Ceiling textures, carpets, wood floors, mirrors, and lighting can impact the intensity of a color. So invest in that $6 sample pint of paint, pick up a brush and put some test swatches on different walls. Live with them for a few days and then decide.

▪ Consider using lighter colored furniture and upholstery in darker rooms. If the background is moody and reserved it will make brighter casegoods and fabrics pop and become the star of the show. It gives a theatrical effect and lets the furniture pieces take centerstage.

▪ Accessorize with a few bright accents. This will help direct the focus to the forefront, allowing the walls to disappear into the backdrop. A few throw pillows or a painted table can be transformative and add visual interest and texture.

▪ Incorporate reflective elements and materials. These items will catch light and bounce it around the space. Shiny metals on lamps, tables and picture frames add glimmer. Silky drapes glint subtly at the windows. Strategically placed mirrors can add the illusion of depth and open up the space.

Let’s face it, the current state of affairs in the world are kind of scary and our homes have become an even more important sanctuary for our daily lives. As we spend more time at home and seek a retreat from the uncertainty outside we crave a nurturing cocoon of calm inside. Rich, dark, enveloping colors can provide this feeling of safety, relaxation and comfort.