Hilton Head Area Home Builders Association honors members, installs officers

Members of the Hilton Head Area Home Builders Association joined together Dec. 20 at Callawassie Island Club in Bluffton for their annual installation and awards luncheon.
During the event, in addition to installing its 2019 officers and directors, the association presented awards for Builder Member of the Year and Associate Member of the Year. These honors are presented each year to association members for their dedication and contribution to the community, the building industry, and the Home Builders Association.
BUILDER MEMBER OF THE YEAR
Michael Saba of Artisan Homes-Hilton Head was named the 2018 Builder Member of the Year.
Saba has been an active member of the association for more than 10 years. He is a two-time president of the association’s board of directors and adviser to association staff and industry peers.
ASSOCIATE MEMBER OF THE YEAR
Bill Ludwig of Pella Window and Door Co., was named the 2018 Associate Member of the Year.
Ludwig has been at the helm of the local Pella Window and Door Company branch for more than 30 years. He has volunteered on the association’s fishing tournament committee, and been a part of the 2018 HBA Remodelers Council project at Waddell Mariculture Center.
OTHER HONORS
Several other awards were presented during the afternoon event.
“This year’s honorees have truly distinguished themselves as leaders in upholding the association’s mission,” said Matt Lyle of Lyle Construction, the 2018 Home Builder Association president. “They are the best of the best and it is an honor to work alongside them in their efforts to strengthen the building industry and our community.”
▪ Retiring HBA member Susan Goodridge of BB&T Bank was awarded by outgoing president Matt Lyle of Lyle Construction with the President’s Award for her leadership and support to the board of directors.
<bullet>Michal Anderson of Cambria and Tim Golde of Atlas Surveying were presented with HBA Hammer Awards. The Hammer Award recognizes members who work behind the scenes, ensuring the success of association programs, events and community service projects.
▪ Linda Klingman of HRCoastal and outgoing Remodelers Council chairman Don Lee of D. Lee Builders were also presented with framed prints in appreciation of their time and efforts volunteering for several events throughout the year.
▪ Robbie Eastland of NiteLites of Hilton Head Outdoor Lights received the inaugural Member Mentor of the Year award in recognition of his efforts to build a more active and engaged HBA membership.
2019 BOARD AND OFFICERS
Alex James, director of government affairs to the Home Builders Association of South Carolina, installed the 2019 Hilton Head Area Home Builders Association board of directors and officers.
At the helm as the 2019 president is David Gaal of Gaal Custom Homes and Remodeling. Gaal has been a member of the association for more than 10 years and served multiple terms as a member, officer and president to the board of directors since 2008.
Joining Gaal on the Executive Committee as officers are: Brian Quinn of The Twelve Oaks Group, vice president of administration; Matt Bader of Full Circle Development, vice president of membership; Bill Ludwig of Pella Window & Door Co., associate vice president; Brandon Edwards of Cameron and Cameron Custom Homes, secretary/treasurer; Matt Lyle of Lyle Construction, immediate past president; Mike Trezza of Palmetto Exterminators, immediate past associate.
Also serving on the board of directors are builder directors Todd Bradley of Live Oak Builders; Richard Creamer of Reminiscent Homes; Jim Kovach of Kovach Company; Lou Peluso of H2 Builders; Dow Drury of Minto Communities; Pat Wirth of Hilton Head Regional Habitat for Humanity.
The board’s associate directors include Michael Brown of Atlantic Spray Foam; Bill Fuge of Kinghorn Insurance Agency; Tim Golde of Atlas Surveying; Travis Kelly of Grayco Building Center; Sam Liberti of Low Tide Designs; Brantley King of Billy Wood Appliance; Carla Rohal of Cregger Company.
EX OFFICIO INDUSTRY ADVISERS
▪ Remodelers Council: Lou Peluso of H2 Builders
▪ Insurance Adviser: Bill Fuge of Kinghorn Insurance Agency
▪ Legal Adviser: Denny Fraser of The Fraser Law Firm
▪ Real Estate Adviser south of The Broad: Brian Kinard of Lighthouse Realty
▪ Real Estate Adviser north of The Broad: Christian Sherbert of Tideland Realty
▪ Architect Adviser: Evan Goodwin of Pearce Scott Architects
