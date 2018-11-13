Annual LightHouse Awards gala recognizes Lowcountry’s finest builders

More than 300 building industry professionals attended the 19th annual LightHouse Awards gala on Friday, Nov. 9, to learn who judges selected as the Lowcountry’s most talented builders.
The awards gala, presented by the Hilton Head Area Home Builders Association with the support of BB&T Home Mortgage, took place at the Sonesta Resort on Hilton Head Island.
“The LightHouse Awards are truly like the Academy Awards for our local building industry. It gives builders the opportunity to be recognized for the hard work, talent and vision they put forward in building some of the most remarkable homes found in this area and beyond,” said Dan Monroe, chairman of the LightHouse Awards program. “We are so blessed as a community to have such imaginative architects, quality builders and exceptional trades craftsman.”
First held in 1999, the LightHouse Awards are presented annually to association builder members for the demonstration of quality craftsmanship and design excellence in the construction of homes throughout the Lowcountry.
Twenty-eight association member companies — including builders, remodelers, and for the first time, architects — submitted 79 qualifying entries and competed for awards in best architectural design, best bath, best kitchen, best exterior and best overall for new home, for full remodel and partial remodel entries.
In addition, a number of recently created sales and marketing awards were given including best brochure, best company website, best interior design, and best community. Entry submissions were up more than 80 percent from 2011, in line with the area’s economic recovery.
The construction cost of this year’s remodeled or newly built home entries ranged from $100,000 to $6.4 million. Each award was subdivided into categories so that projects with similar cost of construction and square footage competed again each other.
Twelve judges were welcomed to Hilton Head Island in mid-September to view the construction quality of each home entered. The 2018 LightHouse Awards judging panel included builders, remodelers, architects and other industry professionals from Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. Split into four teams, the judges spent two days visiting entries from Hilton Head Island to Habersham.
Master of Ceremony Monty Jett announced the winners Friday night. All members of the Home Builders Association who participated in the design and construction of each home — including building industry professionals, subcontractors and suppliers — were also recognized at the gala. Winners received marble obelisk awards representing lighthouses.
“For many of these builders, after spending 12 to 15 months or longer working on a project, where even the smallest detail could impact the overall outcome, the LightHouse Awards symbolize one of the highest career honors, and is a true testament to their vision and talent,” Monroe said.
Led by Monroe, the 2018 LightHouse Awards Committee includes Chris Cleland of Cleland Site Prep; Susan Goodridge of BB&T Home Mortgage; Deborah Karambelas of Karambelas Enterprises; Victoria King of J. Banks Design; Deb Monroe of LowCountry Home Magazine; Rob Kaufman of Kaufman Photography, Brian Edwards of James Hardie Building Products; Michal Anderson of Cambria; Courtney Jansen of Distinctive Granite and Marble; Daniella Squicquero and Ric Hollifield of The Hilton Head Life; and Caitlin Reardon of Ferguson Enterprises.
In addition to title sponsor BB&T Home Mortgage, other sponsors included Cambria, Cleland Site Prep, Distinctive Granite and Marble, Ferguson Enterprises, Hilton Head Monthly, James Hardie Building Products, LowCountry Home Magazine, 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty, More Space Place, Palmetto Electric Cooperative, and The Island Packet/Beaufort Gazette.
Special thanks also went to Custom Audio Video, Peacock Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram FIAT, Mike Reichenbach Chevrolet, Monty Jett, PSAV, Red Door Design, Rob Kaufman Photography, Show Services, Taylors, Blue Chip Expo, and Sonesta Resort-Hilton Head Island.
2018 LightHouse Awards winners
Best Overall
Full Remodel
Category 1: RCH Construction
Category 2: Simpson Construction
Category 3: H2 Builders
Category 4: Simpson Construction
Category 5: Reminiscent Homes; Simpson Construction
New Homes
Category 1: Latitude Margaritaville Hilton Head
Category 2: Village Park Homes
Category 3: Latitude Margaritaville Hilton Head
Category 4: Latitude Margaritaville Hilton Head
Category 5: Latitude Margaritaville Hilton Head
Category 6: Artisan Homes-Hilton Head
Category 7: Jacoby & Sons Custom Home Builders
Category 8: Reclamation By Design
Category 9: Jacoby & Sons Custom Home Builders
Category 10: Full Circle Development
Category 11: Boshaw Residential; Reminiscent Homes
Category 12: Reminiscent Homes
Category 13: Boshaw Residential
Category 14: J. Matthews Construction
Category 15: JM Designer Properties
Category 16: RCH Construction
Category 17: Reclamation By Design
Category 18: Arthur Rutenberg Homes
Category 19: H2 Builders
Category 20: Cameron & Cameron Custom Homes
Category 21: Cameron & Cameron Custom Homes
Category 22: Randy Jeffcoat Builders
Partial Remodel
Best Innovation of Space: Palatial Homes Design
Highest Degree of Difficulty: Esposito Construction
Sales & Marketing
Best Architectural Design
Category 1: Court Atkins Group
Category 2: KRA Architecture & Design
Best Advertising / Public Relations Campaign: Logan Homes SC
Best Website for a Company: Randy Jeffcoat Builders
Best Community: Latitude Margaritaville Hilton Head
Best Landscape Design: Latitude Margaritaville Hilton Head
Best Brochure or Marketing Piece: Logan Homes SC
Best Website for a Community: Reed Group (Hampton Lake)
Best Interior Design
Category 1: Kelly Caron DesignsASID
Category 2: Rhett Alexander
Category 3: Rhett Alexander
Category 4: Rhett Alexander
Category 5: Kelly Caron DesignsASID
Category 6: Kelly Caron DesignsASID
Category 7: Kelly Caron DesignsASID
Category 8: 501 South Studio
Best Exterior
Full Remodel
Category 1: RCH Construction
Category 2: Palatial Homes Design
Category 3: H2 Builders
Category 4: Simpson Construction
Category 5: Simpson Construction
New Homes
Category 1: Village Park Homes
Category 2: Latitude Margaritaville Hilton Head
Category 3: Logan Homes SC
Category 4: Latitude Margaritaville Hilton Head
Category 5: Latitude Margaritaville Hilton Head
Category 6: Artisan Homes-Hilton Head
Category 7: Front Light Building Co.
Category 8: Reclamation By Design
Category 9: JM Designer Properties
Category 10: ACH Custom Homes
Category 11: Boshaw Residential
Category 12: Allen Patterson Residential
Category 13: Randy Jeffcoat Builders
Category 14: J. Matthews Construction
Category 15: JM Designer Properties
Category 16: Randy Jeffcoat Builders
Category 17: Reclamation By Design
Category 18: Arthur Rutenberg Homes
Category 19: Full Circle Development
Category 20: Brighton Builders
Category 21: Simpson Construction
Category 22: Randy Jeffcoat Builders; Simpson Construction
Best Bath
Full Remodel
Category 1: Hilton Head Remodeling
Category 2: Simpson Construction
Category 3: Esposito Construction
Category 4: Simpson Construction
Category 5: Reminiscent Homes
New Homes
Category 1: Latitude Margaritaville Hilton Head
Category 2: Village Park Homes
Category 3: Latitude Margaritaville Hilton Head
Category 4: Latitude Margaritaville Hilton Head
Category 5: Logan Homes SC
Category 6: Artisan Homes-Hilton Head
Category 7: Jacoby & Sons Custom Home Builders
Category 8: Kendrick Custom Homes
Category 9: JM Designer Properties
Category 10: ACH Custom Homes
Category 11: Boshaw Residential
Category 12: Reminiscent Homes
Category 13: Jacoby & Sons Custom Home Builders
Category 14: Boshaw Residential
Category 15: Arthur Rutenberg Homes
Category 16: RCH Construction
Category 17: H2 Builders
Category 18: ACH Custom Homes
Category 19: H2 Builders
Category 20: Cameron & Cameron Custom Homes
Category 21: Cameron & Cameron Custom Homes
Category 22: Randy Jeffcoat Builders
Best Kitchen
Full Remodel
Category 1: Palatial Homes Design
Category 2: Simpson Construction
Category 3: Esposito Construction
Category 4: RCH Construction
Category 5: Reminiscent Homes
New Homes
Category 1: Latitude Margaritaville Hilton Head
Category 2: Village Park Homes
Category 3: Latitude Margaritaville Hilton Head
Category 4: Reclamation By Design
Category 5: Logan Homes SC
Category 6: Artisan Homes- Hilton Head
Category 7: Jacoby & Sons Custom Home Builders
Category 8: Reclamation By Design
Category 9: Hilton Head Custom Homes
Category 10: Full Circle Development
Category 11: Reminiscent Homes
Category 12: Reminiscent Homes
Category 13: Boshaw Residential
Category 14: ACH Custom Homes
Category 15: Randy Jeffcoat Builders
Category 16: RCH Construction
Category 17: Reclamation By Design
Category 18: Esposito Construction
Category 19: Cameron & Cameron Custom Homes; H2 Builders
Category 20: Cameron & Cameron Custom Homes
Category 21: Cameron & Cameron Custom Homes
Category 22: Randy Jeffcoat Builders
