Having a hard time parking in Old Town? Bluffton has good news for you

For those constantly searching for parking in Old Town Bluffton, help is on the way.
Bluffton confirmed Tuesday that it will add at least 30 parking spots for public use at 184 Bluffton Road. A Facebook post announced the spots will be located at the former CrossFit 843 site, which the town purchased in September 2017.
The site sits on the corner of Bluffton Road and Dr. Mellichamp Drive. A public park, which the town refers to as a “pocket park,” will also sit in the middle of the complex.
Additionally, a small housing complex will eventually be home to an affordable housing initiative, with six added parking spots designated for private use for those residents.
Bluffton did not announce a firm date for completion of the parking portion of the project, but its banner said the spots should be “coming soon” in the summer of 2019.
Finding a parking spot in Old Town Bluffton has long been a contentious issue. A year ago, Bluffton changed some of its policies for new Old Town businesses and restaurants to provide more parking for customers, as The Island Packet reported at the time.
Including the affordable housing complex, Bluffton projects the cost of the project to be almost $500,000. Bluffton bought the land last year for $600,000, according to Beaufort County property records.
The affordable housing project at the 184 Bluffton Road complex is one of three such projects on the docket for Bluffton in the coming years.
Last month, Bluffton announced the latest site and two others that are in the works. The second will be at 1095 May River Road and the third within the Willow Run Tract, which sits just off U.S. 278.
Upon completion, the new parking spaces will bring Old Town’s total to at least 900.
Comments