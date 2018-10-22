A second upscale RV park is in the works in the Lowcountry. Is the competition worried?

RV park options will soon expand for tourists and locals in the Hilton Head Island area.
While plans for Hilton Head National’s RV park are still in the works in Bluffton, Hardeeville City Council approved a request by Florida-based Compass RV to construct a second luxury park in its city. That request was approved Oct. 3.
The planned 185-acre upscale park will have 950 spots for RVs for up to 18 months at a stretch, Hardeeville Mayor Harry Williams said Monday.
“The City Council feels like we did a thorough job in the planning, and we look forward to (Compass RV Park) coming here,” he said. “I think it’ll be quite successful.”
Williams said the park could also serve as a stopover location, whether for the night or for longer periods for temporary workers.
“It’ll bring in quality people and tourists,” he said. “Lots of people drive I-95 from Maine to Florida. Anyone passing by Exit 5 could stay here, even for months at a time.”
A master plan by Thomas & Hutton, the firm representing Compass RV Park, showed the site will have two entrances from U.S. 17. An earlier version of the plan outlined some of its more specific amenities, which include pickleball and bocce courts, cornhole and a swimming pool. Two phone calls to Thomas & Hutton representatives Monday were not returned for comment.
Armed with similar amenities as Hilton Head National’s proposed park, Compass RV Park will begin construction in early 2019, Williams confirmed. He didn’t know when the park will be finished but said the first phase of construction will see most of the commercial amenities and 120 RV spots completed.
Camp Lake Jasper and Hilton Head Harbor RV parks, two parks already operating in the area, did not return two phone calls for comment.
However, Hilton Head National spokesman Tom Gardo said Monday that despite the increase in potential competition, he isn’t worried about Compass RV impacting business at Hilton Head National, which he said plans to have nearly 350 spots for RVs on more acreage.
“I honestly don’t expect any problems,” Gardo said. “Our location (next) to two outlet malls, Hilton Head, and Bluffton — it’s at a beautiful location that’s hard to match by anyone. And, we’ve got the golf course.”
In spite of Compass RV’s capacity to house patrons for up to a year and a half, Gardo said Hilton Head National’s plans for shorter-term visits should benefit their business model.
“They come and see (Hilton Head) for the first time, see it’s a great place and want to live here,” he said. “That’s what we want to see long-term.”
