Another home goes up on Danbridge Court in Bluffton’s Lawton Station development on Monday.
Real Estate

Plans for 40+ new homes OK’d for Bluffton. Here’s what neighborhoods they’ll be in

By Alec Snyder

August 07, 2018 12:07 PM

Bluffton’s growth management department issued 46 permits for new residential development in July.

Here’s where:

New single family homes

Hampton Lake

— 15 Fish Dancer Court

— 500 Flatwater Drive

— 458 Hampton Lake Drive

— 142 Quarter Casting Circle

— 22 Sweet Marsh Court

— 136 Quarter Casting Circle

— 431 Lake Bluff Drive

— 346 Lakepoint Circle

— 31 Fording Court

— 283 Castaway Drive

Palmetto Bluff

— 15 Wolf Tree Road

— 62 Trout Hole Road

— 303 Davies Road

— 80 Waterfowl Road

Hampton Hall

— 104 Wicklow Drive

— 317 Hampton Lake Drive

— 5 Sherbrooke Ave.

Heritage at New Riverside

— 42 Spirit Way

— 63 Spirit Way

— 59 Spirit Way

— 51 Spirit Way

— 47 Spirit Way

— 55 Spirit Way

— 43 Spirit Way

Haven at New Riverside

— 54 Heathrow Ave.

— 11 Heathrow Ave.

— 44 Heathrow Ave.

— 47 Heathrow Ave.

Villages at Palmetto Pointe

— 117 Sago Palm Drive

— 125 Sago Palm Drive

Lawton Station

— 309 Station Parkway

— 271 Station Parkway

— 29 Lawton Eagle Lane

— 26 Lawton Eagle Lane

— 282 Station Parkway

— 291 Station Parkway

Seagrass Station

— 41 Hager Road

Alston Park

— 99 Grovewood Drive

— 91 Grovewood Drive

Tabby Roads

— 5 Shell Rake St.

Townhouses

Wellstone

— 202 Plumgrass Way

— 204 Plumgrass Way

Cypress Ridge

— 222 Wooden Wheel Lane

— 226 Wooden Wheel Lane

Accessory (Residence)

Palmetto Bluff

— 5 Irene St.

— 20 Yearling Road

