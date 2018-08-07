Plans for 40+ new homes OK’d for Bluffton. Here’s what neighborhoods they’ll be in

Bluffton’s growth management department issued 46 permits for new residential development in July.
Here’s where:
New single family homes
Hampton Lake
— 15 Fish Dancer Court
— 500 Flatwater Drive
— 458 Hampton Lake Drive
— 142 Quarter Casting Circle
— 22 Sweet Marsh Court
— 136 Quarter Casting Circle
— 431 Lake Bluff Drive
— 346 Lakepoint Circle
— 31 Fording Court
— 283 Castaway Drive
Palmetto Bluff
— 15 Wolf Tree Road
— 62 Trout Hole Road
— 303 Davies Road
— 80 Waterfowl Road
Hampton Hall
— 104 Wicklow Drive
— 317 Hampton Lake Drive
— 5 Sherbrooke Ave.
Heritage at New Riverside
— 42 Spirit Way
— 63 Spirit Way
— 59 Spirit Way
— 51 Spirit Way
— 47 Spirit Way
— 55 Spirit Way
— 43 Spirit Way
Haven at New Riverside
— 54 Heathrow Ave.
— 11 Heathrow Ave.
— 44 Heathrow Ave.
— 47 Heathrow Ave.
Villages at Palmetto Pointe
— 117 Sago Palm Drive
— 125 Sago Palm Drive
Lawton Station
— 309 Station Parkway
— 271 Station Parkway
— 29 Lawton Eagle Lane
— 26 Lawton Eagle Lane
— 282 Station Parkway
— 291 Station Parkway
Seagrass Station
— 41 Hager Road
Alston Park
— 99 Grovewood Drive
— 91 Grovewood Drive
Tabby Roads
— 5 Shell Rake St.
Townhouses
Wellstone
— 202 Plumgrass Way
— 204 Plumgrass Way
Cypress Ridge
— 222 Wooden Wheel Lane
— 226 Wooden Wheel Lane
Accessory (Residence)
Palmetto Bluff
— 5 Irene St.
— 20 Yearling Road
