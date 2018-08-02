Take a look inside the $3.9 million Palmetto Bluff home of a former Dallas Cowboy
Former Dallas Cowboy Keith Brookings is selling his $3.9 million home in Palmetto Bluff. The Lowcountry home features gas lanterns, multiple screened-in porches, waterfront views, a gourmet kitchen and multiple fireplaces — both indoors and outdoors.
Looking for a room on Hilton Head? The island's short-term rentals include oceanfront mansions, homes in exclusive gated communities, overnight stays on a yacht — even a few treehouses. Here's what we found on Airbnb and VRBO.
Robert Smalls' former home in Beaufort, South Carolina, has been voted America's favorite historic home by HGTV's Ultimate House Hunt. Smalls was born into slavery on the property — and bought the home after he escaped in heroic fashion in 1862.
A 10-acre private island is for sale just minutes away from Hilton Head Island, S.C. Buck Island is listed for nearly $6 million, and includes a main house and guest house, a pool, a "bonus island" and a boat slip in Harbour Town.
A look inside the Costco that opened in Columbia in 2016. Plans for a Costco in Okatie have reached an ‘impasse,' but the popular chain continues to expand elsewhere in South Carolina — including a Mount Pleasant store expected to open in August.
With the fee for a one-day pass into Sea Pines likely to go up to $8 in June, we looked into how you can use a pass to visit the beach there. Since there is no beach parking for single day pass holders, your options are to walk or take the trolley.
The sales center for Latitude Margaritaville Hilton Head won't open until Feb. 17, but we were treated to an early tour of the center's cool interactive kiosks, which allow prospective customers to pick a lot and compare color schemes with a few f
Owner Mike Condon wants to give away this historic 'patchwork quilt' of a Hardeeville home, which has components dating back to the late 1800s and was once owned by descendants of Declaration of Independence signer Thomas Heyward. The catch? You h