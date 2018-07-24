He escaped from slavery and was elected to Congress. Now his SC home is on HGTV
Robert Smalls' former home in Beaufort, South Carolina, has been voted America's favorite historic home by HGTV's Ultimate House Hunt. Smalls was born into slavery on the property — and bought the home after he escaped in heroic fashion in 1862.
A 10-acre private island is for sale just minutes away from Hilton Head Island, S.C. Buck Island is listed for nearly $6 million, and includes a main house and guest house, a pool, a "bonus island" and a boat slip in Harbour Town.
A look inside the Costco that opened in Columbia in 2016. Plans for a Costco in Okatie have reached an ‘impasse,' but the popular chain continues to expand elsewhere in South Carolina — including a Mount Pleasant store expected to open in August.
With the fee for a one-day pass into Sea Pines likely to go up to $8 in June, we looked into how you can use a pass to visit the beach there. Since there is no beach parking for single day pass holders, your options are to walk or take the trolley.
The sales center for Latitude Margaritaville Hilton Head won't open until Feb. 17, but we were treated to an early tour of the center's cool interactive kiosks, which allow prospective customers to pick a lot and compare color schemes with a few f
Owner Mike Condon wants to give away this historic 'patchwork quilt' of a Hardeeville home, which has components dating back to the late 1800s and was once owned by descendants of Declaration of Independence signer Thomas Heyward. The catch? You h
Whit Suber, a real estate broker representing the buyers of the Port of Port Royal, talks during a recent open house on why it's beneficial for both the developers and the community to allow the dry stack to survive.
Hurricane Matthew hit Hilton Head Island's South Beach hard, eroding away the dunes and in some cases leaving homes precariously close to the ocean. Since then, sand has been bulldozed to shore up the homes and dune-building sand fences have been