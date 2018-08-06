Meet Tyler and Angela: The 2 Big Brother contestants from Hilton Head Island

Big Brother Season 20 contestants Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans are both from Hilton Head Island, S.C. Here's a little bit about each "player," and which one is predicted to win the grand prize of $500,000.
