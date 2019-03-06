20 world-class pianists vie in week-long competition on Hilton Head

The 23rd Hilton Head International Piano Competition, sponsored by the Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra, will be held Monday through March 18 at two locations on Hilton Head Island.
Preliminary rounds for the 20 competitors will be held at Central Church, 975 William Hilton Parkway, on Monday through March 14.
The semifinals on March 16 and finals on March 18 will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 540 William Hilton Parkway.
From the 20 initial competitors, six will continue to the semifinal round. The three pianists who compete in the final round will perform a full piano concerto with the Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra conducted by John Morris Russell.
The winner will receive a cash prize, a return engagement with the Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra next season and a fall performance at Carnegie Hall. The winner also is entitled to record a CD on the Archiv/Steinway & Sons label.
Admission is $10 a day for preliminary rounds. Tickets are $25 and $35 for the semifinals and $25, $50 and $65 for the finals.
Tickets and performance times are available at www.hhipc.org or by calling the box office at 843-842-5880.
Preliminary rounds and the semifinals will be live-streamed on the competition’s Facebook page and at www.hhipc.org, which also has information about competitors.
