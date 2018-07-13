Tony Bennett performing in SC later this month. Here’s how to get a ticket at a discount

Crooner Tony Bennett will be in concert July 26 in Columbia, and tickets are not only still available, but they are available at a discount.

The doors open at Township Auditorium at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 8 p.m. The auditorium is located at 1703 Taylor St.

Tickets via Ticketmaster start at $49.50 for gallery level and range from $69.50 for second balcony up to $141.10 for front orchestra seats.

Those prices were discounted through Groupon on Friday to start at $49.50 for second balcony, $69.50 for first balcony and $89.50 for orchestra level. There’s a limit of eight tickets per person.

The concert features Bennett’s daughter Antonia Bennett as a special guest.

Tony Bennett, now 91, has won 17 Grammy Awards, including the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2001.

He’s had new albums charting in the 1950s, ’60s, ’70s, ’80s, ’90s, and in the first two decades of the 21st century, according to his website.

His “Duets: An American Classic” was one of the best-selling CDs of Bennett’s career, his website says. Five years later, “Duets II” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard album charts.

His set list at a concert earlier this year in Charlotte — where he got six standing ovations — included hits “Steppin’ Out With My Baby,” “The Way You Look Tonight,” “One for My Baby (And One More for the Road)” and “I Left My Heart in San Francisco.”