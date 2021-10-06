Beaufort Food Truck Festival returns. Here’s why it’s been moved to Port Royal

The Beaufort Food Truck Festival is back Saturday after a year off, but it’s returning with a few twists. The festival, which benefits the Lowcountry Jaycees and a camp for people with cognitive disabilities, will feature a beer tent for adults and a petting zoo for kids this year, in addition to its staple of great food and live music.

The biggest change for the fourth Food Truck Festival is the location. Food trucks will lined up between 6th and 10th streets on Paris Avenue in downtown Port Royal. In the previous two years the festival was held, in 2018 and 2019, it had been located at the Beaufort Town Center. COVID-19 canceled the 2020 event.

John Clark of the Lowcountry Lobstaaah food truck lets a customer know his order is ready during the inaugural Beaufort Food Truck Festival in 2017. The 2021 festival is Saturday in Port Royal. Jay Karr jkarr@islandpacket.com

Nick Mayrand, president of the Lowcountry Jaycees, which sponsors the event, said it was moved to Port Royal because more space was needed.

Expect 500 to 1,000 people to be at the Food Truck Festival at any given time, Mayrand said.

You might recognize some of the food trucks: Smokin’ Gringos, which serves tacos, burritos and quesadillas with noteworthy smokin’ hot sauce; Golden Sun, which serves Filipino food; New Jade and its jerk chicken, oxtail, and Jamaican style beef patties; Krystyna’s, a Polish food truck; and Chazito’s Latin Cuisine.

But that’s just a taste. A dozen food trucks will be on hand, and several crafts vendors.

The animal petting zoo and yard games were added for the kids this year. And the beer and wine tent is new as well, a request from past festival attendees that was granted.

Even an ax-throwing area will be part of the entertainment at this year’s festival.

Enjoy live music all day featuring Campfire Tyler, Kev Greaves with Veteran’s Pride Entertainment and Steel Rail Express.

Food trucks will open at 11 a.m. and stop serving at 8 p.m.

Festival raises funds for good causes

The fundraiser by The Lowcountry Jaycees benefits Jaycee Camp Hope in Pendleton, near Clemson University, a statewide camp for individuals with cognitive disabilities age 7 and older. Established in 1969, Jaycee Camp Hope gives campers healthy experiences outdoors. Mayrand said the local chapter’s contribution from the Food Truck Festival may be the largest in the state.

Lowcountry Jaycees also will be collecting clothing to donate to areas affected by Hurricane Ida. A donation box available at Food Truck Festival.