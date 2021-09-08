The 20th anniversary of 9/11 is Saturday. Pay tribute at these Beaufort County events

People across the nation will gather Saturday to pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks Sept. 11, 2001.

Here’s how Beaufort County will mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11:

Bluffton

The commemorations begin at 8:30 a.m. with a town-organized event at the veterans memorial in Buckwalter Place Park.

Mayor Lisa Sulka and town council members are scheduled to attend, along with members from the Don Ryan Center for Innovation’s HEROES program. Students from the Cross School’s Choir and Bluffton High School’s Honor Guard ROTC will also be there.

Speakers will include retired New York Police Department detective Bobby Numssen and Citadel junior and local youth leader John Acker.

Hilton Head

A “9/11 Patriot Picnic & Freedom Rally” is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Hilton Head Island’s Shelter Cove Community Park. The event is organized by the Hilton Head Island Patriots and Hilton Head Island Republicans Club.

The event will include food trucks, entertainment and live music from The Country Project, Southern Gratitude Bluegrass and the Hilton Head Lighthouse Chorus.

Guest speakers include Beaufort County Sheriff PJ Tanner and Beaufort County Councilman Logan Cunningham, as well as former Saturday Night Live cast member Victoria Jackson, Friends of Liberty founder Xiaodan Li, U.S. Navy veteran and former candidate for 1st District congressional seat Keith Blandford, and John King, who is listed as a “patriot.”

“Celebrate America and our God Given Freedom!” the event listing says.

Beaufort

In the evening, the City of Beaufort is hosting an event in the Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park to “pay tribute to the victims and the heroes of that terrible day.”

The event begins at 7 p.m. with performances by the Parris Island Marine Corps Band and Beaufort Mass Choir.

Timothy R. Dremann, chief of staff of the Parris Island Recruit Depot, is scheduled to speak.

Luminarias will be lighted as part of the ceremony.

Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets.

On Sunday

Commemorative events will continue Sunday with a golf tournament at Bluffton’s Pinecrest Golf Club, also sponsored by Hargray Communications and Target the Band.

The “A Salute to Our First Responders” event will begin with the shotgun scramble tournament at 8:30 a.m. and follow with a free BBQ lunch for all first responder participants and live music from Target the Band and the Headliner Horns.

The event will be open to the public at 1 p.m. and spectators should bring lawn chairs and blankets. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

Tee times at Pinecrest have also been set aside on Saturday and Monday so first responders can play a round of golf for free.