Marina’s fall concert series starts Thursday on Hilton Head. Here’s the lineup
Thursday marks the return of a weekly fall music event at Shelter Cove Harbour and Marina on Hilton Head.
Music & Taste on the Harbour kicks off it’s 13th season from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 9 near the marina’s Neptune statue. The address for the marina is 1 Shelter Cove Lane.
During the event, restaurants will set up around the statue and offer light appetizers, wine, beer and cocktails.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs. Event dates are weather-permitting.
Canned goods will be collected for Deep Well Project.
Here is the music schedule, according to a news release:
- Sept 9: Deas Guyz
- Sept 16: Target the Band featuring the Headliner Horns
- Sept 23: Target the Band featuring the Headliner Horns
- Sept 30: Deas Guyz
- Oct 7: Stee & the Ear Candy
- Oct 14: Target the Band featuring the Headliner Horns
- Oct 21: Deas Guyz
