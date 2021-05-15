New open-air market in Bluffton aims to inspire healthy living. Here are the details

Sometimes finding inspiration for healthy living is as easy as a walk in the park.

That’s the goal behind a new open-air market making its debut Sunday in Bluffton’s Oyster Factory Park. The founder of the Root and Bloom Market hopes the monthly event becomes as much about education as it is about sales.

Founder Alison Ruh of Bluffton, a self-proclaimed “crunchy mom” of three daughters, said her journey to more natural lifestyle started nearly two decades ago.

At the time, she was fighting terrible migraines and started researching the role food additives could have on health, even though she thought she was eating a healthy diet. She eventually found her headache trigger was monosodium glutamate, or MSG, a flavor-enhancer added to some processed foods.

That was the start of what would become a string of baby steps toward a more natural lifestyle.

“Seventeen years ago, I threw my microwave out completely and decided we were going to educate ourselves,” Ruh said. “It’s been this huge rabbit hole for the last 17 years.”

As Ruh made changes in her family, she became more compelled to want to share and help others.

The market’s name is a play off its “rooted in knowledge” and “bloom into health” mission.

“I really want this to be more than a farmer’s market,” Ruh said. “I want people to come out and connect and learn the simple changes they can do in their diet to feel better.”

Vendors such as Hilton Head Island Coffee Co., Buss’ Creamery and Whippoorwill Farms, among others, will be selling prepared foods and raw ingredients, but the event is not just about food.

Attendees will be able to purchase and learn about houseplants and personal care items as well. Evergreen Explorers will be hosting activities for children, and E-Wastemobile will be accepting electronics for recycling.

If you go

The Root and Bloom Market is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 16, rain or shine.

More than a dozen vendors are scheduled to attend, with additional vendors added next month.

Future dates: June 20, July 18, Aug. 15, Sept. 19, Oct. 17, Nov. 21 and Dec. 19.

Oyster Factor Park’s address is 63 Wharf St. in Old Town Bluffton along the May River.

Admission is free.

Go to facebook.com/rootandbloommarket or instagram.com/root_and_bloom_market for updates and vendor profiles.