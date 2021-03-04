Local Events

One step closer to normal? Dates announced for summer live music series in Bluffton

After skipping a year because of COVID-19, the Bluffton Sunset Party series is returning for the 2021 season.

The monthly summer celebrations feature local food and craft beer vendors and live music at Bluffton’s Oyster Factory Park along the May River. The parties are family- and pet-friendly.

As of Monday, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster’s order limiting the number of people allowed to gather to under 250 was lifted, easing the way for the return of festivals and events like the Sunset Party series.

“We were going to do them for 250 people, but we are happy the governor lifted that restriction,” said organizer Mark Weisner with Bear Foot Sports.

In the past — this will be the ninth year for the Sunset Party series — anywhere from 800 to 1,500 people have shown up. The parties are held rain or shine, so weather is always a factor in crowd size.

Weisner said all existing COVID-19 orders such as mask rules will be followed, and attendees will be encouraged to practice social distancing.

“We’re doing what we are told, and we are happy to do that,” Weisner said.

Admission is expected to be $10 per person, and donations will be made to local charities. Past benefactors have been Bluffton Self Help, Coastal Conservation Association, Volunteers in Medicine, Heroes on Horse Back, Bluffton Kayak Club and others.

The 2021 music schedule was still being finalized on Wednesday, but the first Sunset Party on April 23 will feature music by CornBreD and Acoustic Mayhem. The May 21 party will include the local Rolling Stones cover band White Liquor, and the Eric Culberson Band will play on June 18.

The parties generally run from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., except for the Sept. 25 Blufftemberfest, which starts and ends a little earlier, from 4 to 8 p.m.

Here is the full list of dates:

There won’t be a Sunset Party in August.

“It’s too hot,” Weisner said with a chuckle, “and it’s too hot, and it’s too hot ... and too buggy.”

