Bluffton’s annual ‘MayFest’ is canceled. Here are 3 things you can do in Old Town instead

For the second year in a row, the annual Bluffton Village Festival, known by many as “MayFest,” has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This year would have been the 43rd anniversary of the festival started by Bluffton businesswoman Babbie Guscio in the late 1970s. The festival now is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Bluffton.

The festival typically takes over Old Town’s Calhoun Street from the Promenade to the May River, lining both sides of the route with artists, craft vendors, food booths, live music, pie-eating competitions and an uproarious ugly dog contest.

The Rotary Club announced the cancellation last week, saying the decision was taken with the “safety and health of our community in mind,” and that the organization was looking forward to a return of the festival in 2022.

In the meantime, several Bluffton events are still happening this spring in Old Town. Here are a few:

Bluffton Farmers Market

The Bluffton Farmers Market is held every Thursday from noon to 5 p.m. in Old Town Bluffton. Vendors sell produce, prepared foods and baked goods, honey, eggs, beef and seafood, along with handmade soaps, jewelry and other items. Go to farmersmarketbluffton.org for more information.

Bluffton Artisan Market

The Bluffton Artisan Market is an open-air market sponsored by Lowcountry Made every second Sunday at Burnt Church Distillery (120 Bluffton Road). The event features local artists, craftspeople and makers. Go to lcmade.com for more information.

This mural in Old Town on the porch of SoBA Gallery was created by students from Bluffton High. Submitted

SoBA gallery murals

A group of Bluffton High students, in collaboration with artist Steve Gregar and visual arts teacher Kristen Munroe, have created a pair of colorful murals displayed on the porch the Society of Bluffton Artists gallery in Old Town (corner of Church and Calhoun streets). Visitors can take their photos in front of an ocean scene or a garden scene. From March 2 to April 3, students’ art also will be on display and for sale inside the gallery. Go to sobagallery.com for more information.